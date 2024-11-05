Nolte: Georgetown Students Offered Post-Election Legos and Cocoa in ‘Self-Care Suite’

Students at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy will have access to Legos, cocoa, and coloring books in a post-Election Day “Self-Care Suite.”

“In an email to McCourt students,” reports the Free Press, “Jaclyn Clevenger, the school’s director of student engagement, introduced the school’s post-election ‘Self-Care Suite.’”

“In recognition of these stressful times,” she adds, “all McCourt community members are welcome to gather. . . in the 3rd floor Commons to take a much-needed break, joining us for mindfulness activities and snacks throughout the day.”

Here’s the list of activities, and the Free Press assures us this is not made up:

10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.: Tea, Cocoa, and Self-Care

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Legos Station

12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.: Healthy Treats and Healthy Habits

1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.: Coloring and Mindfulness Exercises

2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.: Milk and Cookies

4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.: Legos and Coloring

5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.: Snacks and Self-Guided Meditation

As a proud member of Generation X, this blows my mind. If someone tried to treat my generation like babies in middle school we would have laughed them off the planet. This is college. This is not just college, this is Georgetown. What have we done to raise a generation that would not only stand for this, but welcome, demand, and participate in it?

I can see getting drunk. I can see lifting weights, going out for a run, or eating an entire birthday cake in front of a Married with Children marathon. We all process our disappointments in our own way. But this is beyond coddling. It’s actually sinister.

Georgetown understands that keeping young people spoiled, coddled, entitled, and psychologically incapable of dealing with anything that does not go their way ensures one thing: the forever-infantilized will forever vote Democrat.

Sure, you ruin the lives of these kids… yes, you turn them into neurotic babies with thin skins, no sense of humor, and no way to cope with setbacks, which ensures a lifetime of misery… But they will vote the way you want, and that’s all that matters.

One of the key secrets to a happy life is the ability to laugh at yourself, to shrug it off, and move on. If you can’t do that, you will live a life of misery swathed in unearned smugness. What a terrible thing that must be.

