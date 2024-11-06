Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump praised God after the election, belting out the hymn “How Great Thou Art” after Trump’s historic victory.

“Witnessing this as I left the Trump victory party moved me to tears,” conservative commentator Lisa Boothe, host of The Truth with Lisa Boothe, said, sharing a video to social media showing Trump supporters coming together, belting out the hymn in unison.

“These people have been slandered and demeaned. They are good people. Patriots of all backgrounds who love this country and came together to make it great again,” she added.

The video shows the Trump supporters singing the lines, “O Lord my God, When I, in awesome wonder,” continuing:

Consider all the worlds Thy Hands have made;

I see the stars, I hear the rolling thunder,

Thy power throughout the universe displayed. Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art.

Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art!

Notably, this was the same hymn performed at Trump’s first inaugural service:

Trump’s victory came early Wednesday morning, and while some states remain outstanding, he secured more than the 270 needed electoral votes. Further, he is well on his way to secure the popular vote as well, taking wind out of the sails of establishment media commentators who normally use this opportunity to bash the electoral college system.

Trump is the first person to win back the White House after losing a reelection bid since Grover Cleveland, who achieved the feat in 1884 and 1892.

As a result, Trump is the 45th and soon-to-be 47th President of the United States of America after a campaign like no other — from indictments, law fare, a raid on his home, two assassination attempts, and more.

“This was a movement like nobody’s ever seen before,” Trump said during his victory speech in the early hours of the morning. “This was, I believe the greatest political movement of all time — there’s never been anything like this in this country.”

“We have a country that needs help,” Trump added. “And, it needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders, we’re going to fix everything about our country. We made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible.”