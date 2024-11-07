Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Calls on Trump to ‘Unite People,’ Wishes Him ‘Best of Luck’

Democrat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has wished President-elect Donald Trump the “best of luck” in his next term and called on him to “unite people.”

Whitmer, who just called the former president a “charlatan” and “weak” in October on ABC’s This Week, released the peace-making statement on social media the day after the election:

“The American people have spoken. I wish President-elect Trump the best of luck,” she wrote. “After a peaceful transfer of power, I hope he leads by trying to unite people, including those who did not vote for him or support him. That’s what a president must do for the good of our country.”

She then went on to thank President Joe Biden for his “leadership” and Vice President Kamala Harris for “running an incredible campaign”:

In the rest of the thread, she congratulated new elects to the Michigan state government before closing out with a message to remind her followers that “our nation is full of patriots” belonging to all parties:

As governor of the great state of Michigan, my job remains the same no matter who is in the White House. I am focused on getting things done that make a real difference in people’s lives. With the new majority in the Michigan State House, that work will continue. … Now that the election is behind us, let’s remember that our nation is full of patriots—Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. If you love Michigan, you must love your fellow Michiganders—no matter what. Our mutual respect and common humanity is not up for debate. As we move forward, let’s remember that we are a nation of good, kind people that have more in common with each other than not. Finally, let’s root for the success of the new administration and keep working together to get things done. Because we’re Americans—that’s what we do.

Trump won Michigan with 49.8 percent of the vote over Harris’s 48.3 percent, with more than 95 percent of the votes counted, the New York Times reported.

In 2020, Biden won the state with 50.6 percent over Trump’s 47.8 percent.