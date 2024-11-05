Voter Surveys Show Record Latino Support for Donald Trump

Voter surveys show Donald Trump is on track to score a record share of the expanding Latino vote, according to reports.

Some polls show Trump getting 45 percent of the Latino vote, alongside a record 12 percent share of the black vote.

Trump’s share comfortably beats President George W. Bush’s 40 percent share of the Latino vote in the economic boom year of 2004. The old GOP establishment claimed that Bush’s 2004 record justified a national economic policy of more migration.

Trump’s support from Latino and black voters is especially strong among blue-collar men, who are hit hardest by the Democrats’ deliberate inflow of roughly 8 million poor migrants.

The exit poll used by CNN shows 45 percent of Latinos backing Trump, alongside 12 percent of black voters.

Other reports suggest that black and Latino women are more likely to support the Democrats with their dangled promises of government aid.

The two main polls are:

AP VoteCast: A survey of more than 110,000 registered voters in all 50 states, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News, PBS NewsHour, The Wall Street Journal, and The Associated Press, conducted from October 28 to November 5.

Edison Research: Conducted for ABC News, CBS News, CNN, and NBC News on November 5.

Trump’s record win of Latino votes threatens the Democrats’ strategic hope of winning elections on the backs of poor migrants.