Nolte: Indefensible Slow-Counting in NV, AZ, and CA Undermines Confidence in Democracy

It’s Friday, and they are still counting votes in Arizona, Nevada, and California. And the longer this inexplicable madness goes on, the less anyone should trust the results.

Almost 11 million Americans cast their votes in Florida on Tuesday. The Sunshine State finished counting within a few hours.

If the idiots who run Arizona’s elections ever do decide to finish counting, we’re talking at most about 3.5 million total votes.

The people who ride the short bus to count votes in Nevada probably won’t hit 1.5 million total votes.

Sure, California has millions more voters than Florida, but we are talking about California, progressive California, the home of Silicon Valley. It’s freaken Friday and according to the New York Times tracker, only 59 percent of the vote has been counted.

Why is it that the “rubes” in Oklahoma can count their 1.5 million votes in a few hours but Nevada can’t?

Why is it that the “backward inbreds” in South Carolina can count 2.5 million votes in a few hours but Arizona can’t.

We were told Thursday that Republican Sam Brown lost his bid to unseat Democrat incumbent U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen in Nevada. Well, I would have a lot more faith in that call if it were made Tuesday night and not after Democrat-run Clark County (where about 70 percent of the votes come in) had 48 hours for shenanigans.

Out of Arizona, we are still waiting — still! — to see if Republican Kari Lake will become a U.S. senator. Considering how much the establishment hates her and that most of that state’s votes are counted in Democrat-controlled counties of Pima and Maricopa, how can anyone have faith in the results?

Sorry, I don’t. I just don’t.

Democrats control absolutely everything in California, and the fate of who controls the U.S. House will likely come down to the former Golden State. How can anyone have faith in those results?

Sorry, I don’t. I just don’t.

EDIT: I take it back; I’m not sorry.

So that America’s fascist fact checkers do not lose their minds over this, allow me to be perfectly clear…

I’m not saying that Democrats are cheating. There is no way to know that for certain (especially without voter ID, which is not required in any of these states). What I am saying, however, is that for perfectly reasonable reasons, I have no faith in the results.

There is no valid reason in the 21st Century for it to take this long to count votes. None.

So you have to ask yourself why… Why is it taking this long with so much on the line where Democrats control these counties and Republicans always seem to lose these extended counts?

Did you know that in Nevada, ballots are accepted up to three days after Election Day even if they have no postmark? How is anyone supposed to have faith in Nevada’s democracy with ballots being lobbed over the transom with no postmark three freaken days after Election Day? By then, anyone who wants to cheat pretty much knows exactly how many ballots need to be rounded up, and there is no need to even mail them. No postmark necessary. So who delivers them?

You want me to have faith in “muh democracy”? Stop allowing Democrats to fuck around with ballots days and days and days after Election Day.

At the very least, through indefensible holes in the voting system (including no voter ID), these states are inviting cheating — just like the Secret Service, through inexplicable holes in security, invited an assassin into Butler, Pennsylvania.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.