A physician’s assistant at a Philadelphia hospital was reportedly fired over a post wishing “ectopic” pregnancies on the daughters of women who voted for President-elect Donald Trump.

Nicole M. Hart, who previously served as a physician’s assistant in obstetrics and gynecology department at Jefferson Health was reportedly let go from her job at the hospital over comments she made on social media, according to the hospital.

“To every woman that voted for Trump, I hope your daughter has an ectopic pregnancy,” Hart wrote in a social media post.

An ectopic pregnancy is described as a pregnancy where a “fertilized egg implants outside of your uterus, most commonly in your fallopian tube,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Ectopic pregnancies can “lead to bleeding in the birth parent,” and is a “life-threatening condition that requires emergency treatment.”

Jefferson Health clarified in a post on X that Hart’s comments were “inconsistent with” the hospital’s values, adding that Hart was “no longer employed by Jefferson Health.”

“We were made aware of social media comments that are inconsistent with our values,” the hospital wrote in its post. “This individual is no longer employed by Jefferson Health.”

Since Trump’s historic comeback, after he secured a path to earning 270 votes in the Electoral College and won the presidential election over Vice President Kamala Harris, anti-Trump women have taken to social media to claim they will now be swearing off men and sex, and have begun shaving their heads and broken up with their Republican boyfriends.

Women shaving their heads in protest of Trump’s win is a “demonstration” that is “inspired by” the 4B movement in South Korea in which women swear off having sex, dating, getting married, or “having children with men,” according to the New York Post.

Jefferson Health confirmed to Breitbart News that Hart was “no longer employed” with the hospital.