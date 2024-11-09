The Republican Party has “to follow through” with what they said they “were going to do” once they were elected to office, Senator-elect Jim Banks told Breitbart News Saturday days after his election victory.

Banks, who currently serves as a Congressman representing Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District, defeated Democrat candidate Valerie McCray in the race for Indiana’s open Senate seat.

The Senator-elect spoke to Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief, Matthew Boyle, about a recent interview with CNN’s Dana Bash in which she appeared stunned that Republicans would actually carry out an agenda to secure the border and conduct a mass deportation of illegal aliens in the country.

“This is a different Republican Party than what it was in 2016. In 2016 you had Republican leaders in the House and the Senate. You had the Romneys and the Paul Ryans and others that were fighting back against President Trump, and not giving him the money to build the wall, and not backing him up on the border security measures. This time we have to follow through, this time we have to do what we said we were going to do. And, mass deportation is at the top of the list,” Banks said.

“This is a 75 percent issue, I mean the vast majority of the American people, Republicans and Democrats and independents in the middle, want us to follow through on not just securing the border but deporting illegals who have come here on Joe Biden’s watch. Over 15 million of them that are stealing our jobs, that have brought crime with them, the drug epidemic in our country — the place to start is deporting the violent criminals. I mean, there are thousands of murderers that have come over our southern border, and we need to start with the violent criminals. First, send them back.”

Banks added that another step in deporting illegal aliens in the United States would be to “tighten the screws on employers who are hiring illegals.”

“If you take away the incentive for these illegals to be in our country to begin with, a lot of them are going to go back on their own. This is not as complicated as the media and left want to make it out to be. It’s actually really simple, and Donald Trump has the winning formula to make it happen,” Banks added.

Banks continued to point that he was a “brand new” Congressman in 2017, and “watched” former House Speaker Paul Ryan and others in the party “fight back against President Trump on the very issues that it was clear that President Trump was elected [on] the first time, that mandate to fulfill that America first agenda.”