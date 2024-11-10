Elon Musk Backs Florida Sen. Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk endorsed Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) to be the next Senate Majority Leader, days after Republicans secured a majority in the Senate.

“Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader!” Musk wrote in a post on X, responding to a post from Scott stating that he would “do whatever it takes to get” President-elect Donald Trump’s “nominations through as quickly as possible.”

Scott’s post came in response to Trump writing that “any Republican Senator” who was seeking to be the Senate Majority Leader “must agree to Recess Appointments,” noting that without it, they would “not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner.”

“Sometimes the votes can take two years, or more,” Trump wrote. “This is what they did four years ago, and we cannot let it happen again. We need positions filled IMMEDIATELY! Additionally, no Judges should be approved during this period of time because the Democrats are looking to ram through their Judges as the Republicans fight over Leadership.”

Several Republican senators such as Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Sen. John Thune (R-SD), and Scott have been floated as potential candidates for the next Senate Majority Leader.

Several Republican senators such as Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) have expressed support for Scott to be the Senate Majority Leader.

The Hill reported that Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) had revealed he would be supporting Cornyn to be the Senate Majority Leader, while Sens. Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) were supporting Thune.