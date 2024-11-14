Failed presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is using Matt Gaetz’s nomination as Donald Trump’s Attorney General to plead for donor cash.

The Wednesday fundraising email comes as sources revealed that Harris’s campaign fell $20 million in debt during the last week of her campaign, Breitbart News reported.

Gaetz “is the same man who remains the subject of an ongoing House Ethics Committee investigation – even his Republicans allies are shocked by this choice and that speaks volumes,” the fundraising plea reads.

The email takes a jab at Trump’s other nominations as well, singling out his nomination of Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense.

It says Gaetz’s nomination “follows a disturbing pattern in recent days of Trump appointing unqualified people to cabinet positions, like a Fox News personality to be the Secretary of the Department of Defense.”

Hegseth is a decorated infantry officer who spent more than 18 years in the National Guard and served in combat, deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan and reaching the rank of major.

The email says Gaetz and Trump “will weaponize the DOJ to protect themselves and their allies and we must stop them from executing Trump’s plans for revenge and retribution.”

The Biden-Harris Administration pursued multiple criminal charges against Trump, including appointing Jack Smith as Special Counsel in an appointment later found unconstitutional.

The email closes, “Can we count on you to contribute $50, or whatever feels right to you, to support the Harris Fight Fund program to make sure we hold Trump and Gaetz accountable and prevent them from undermining our rights?”

Gaetz resigned his House seat Wednesday. As Breitbart reported:

Mike Johnson revealed that Gaetz stepped down from his post due to a state law that gives an “8-week period to select and fill a vacant seat.”

“If you start the clock now, if you do the math, we may be able to fill that seat as early as Jan. 3 when we take the new oath of office for the new Congress,” Johnson explained of Gaetz’s reasoning.

