Maryland’s Secretary of the Environments Proclaims Climate Doom at COP29: ‘Summers Are Gone’

Summer no longer exists, and there are only two seasons on the east coast now, at least according to Maryland’s Secretary of the Environment Serena Mcilwain, who made the head-scratching remarks during an appearance at the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

People living on the east coast of the United States might be shocked by the news that they are, apparently, only experiencing two seasons rather than four due to climate change.

“When are Americans going to wake up and see that climate change is an issue?” Mcilwain asked.

“We don’t have to tell them the weather is changing,” she said, citing routine meteorological changes such as flooding.

“The floods, the flooding, the heat islands, all the climate issues and changes that are happening in front of all of us, there will be a point where no one can deny it,” she warned, asserting that we are “almost there now, because summers are gone.”

This is a shock to many across the United States, including those in states such as Florida, where summer reigns supreme.

But it gets worse.

“And on the east coast, where you have four seasons, we’re down to maybe one or two, where you’re supposed to have a lot of snow,” she said. “In some areas, there’s zero.”

“And so all these things are impacting families, and so right now, the survey says 51 percent in America, I guarantee you, the survey may say that, but everyone’s eyes will be open soon, and we hope that we don’t have to continue to have these kinds of crises that are happening in order for people to open their eyes,” Mcllwain warned, adding, “But it is coming.”

The irony of issuing these warnings at the climate change conference — knowing very well that elites travel to and fro on private jets, causing carbon emissions to soar — is apparently lost on these climate alarmists.

As Breitbart News reported:

Despite being owned by just 0.003 per cent of the population, research shows private jets of the rich make an “outsized” contribution to air pollution. … Scientists from Linnaeus University in Sweden have released a new study showing private jets produced 15.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) in 2023, up 46 percent from 2019 and their use shows no sign of abating. The most frequent fliers each churned out 2,400 tonnes of emissions in 2023 – more than 500 times as much as the average individual, the Guardian reports.

Predictably, users on X were more than happy to offer reactions to Mcilwain’s dire warning.

“Well I live on the east coast and we definitely have 4 seasons,” one user said.

“That’s not even remotely accurate. It’s also known as a lie,” another remarked.

“Government officials lying? Imagine that…” one said as another added, “Idiots like her make ‘man made climate change’ less believable.”

One self-proclaimed resident of Maryland also put a wet blanket on Mcilwain’s climate change alarmism: “Incorrect. I live in Maryland and some Spring and Autumn days we get to feel 4 seasons in a day.”