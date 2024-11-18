Poll: Young Americans Becoming Less Religious

Americans under the age of 40 are becoming less religious, according to a recent Rasmussen Reports survey.

Less than half (48 percent) of young Americans say they are religious, including 17 percent who say they are “very religious.”

“The number of under-40 adults who are Very Religious has declined from 20 percent two years ago. By comparison, 81 percent of those 65 and older consider themselves religious, including 35 percent who are Very Religious,” according to the survey report.

The survey found that more men than woman say they are religious, 61 percent to 57 percent, with women under 40 most likely to say they are “not at all religious.”

Out of Americans overall, 69 percent say they are religious, including 24 percent who say they are very religious, a finding unchanged since October of 2022. The survey was conducted with 1,935 American adults between November 4-6. The margin of error is ±2 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

The Rasmussen Reports survey is just the latest to show young people increasingly identifying as non-religious. A survey from 2021 found that while 57 percent of people born between 1984 and 2002 say they are Christians, 43 percent “don’t know, care, or believe that God exists.”

A shocking 2023 survey found that young people were less likely than seniors to rank religion as very important to them, 31 percent to 55 percent. A Gallup survey found that young people and leftists are most likely to not believe in God.