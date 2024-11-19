Mike Johnson Clarifies that a ‘Man Is a Man, and a Woman Is a Woman’

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) clarified that a “man is a man, and a “woman is a woman” hours after he had been asked if Delaware Rep.-elect Sarah McBride (D) was a “man or a woman.”

“I was asked a question this morning at the leadership gaggle and I rejected the premise because the answer is so obvious,” Johnson explained. “For anybody who doesn’t know my well-established record on this issue, let me be unequivocally clear. A man is a man and a woman is a woman. And, a man cannot become a woman.”

Johnson’s words come after a reporter asked him, “Is freshman-elect Sarah McBride a man or a woman?”

In response to the question, Johnson stated that he was “not going to get” into the topic of whether transgender people were men or women.

“We welcome all new members with open arms, who are duly elected representatives of the people,” Johnson explained. “I believe it’s a command — we treat all persons with dignity and respect.”

The topic of transgenderism and McBride, who is the first transgender candidate to be elected to serve in Congress, comes as Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) announced on Monday that she was introducing a bill to prevent biological men from using the women’s bathroom in the Capitol building.

Under Mace’s bill, a “Member, Delegate, Resident Commissioner, officer, or employee of the House may not use a single-sex facility (including a restroom, changing room, or locker room) in the Capitol or House Office Buildings, other than those corresponding to the biological sex of such individual.”

The Sergeant-at-Arms would be responsible for the enforcement of the bill, according to the text of the bill.

“Biological men do not belong in private women’s space,” Mace wrote in a post on X, with photos of her bill. “Period. Full stop. End of story.”

Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye reported that Johsnon had “privately committed” to support Mace’s effort to prevent transgender people from using the women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) informed Politico that Johnson “said there’s not going to be any biological men” using the women’s restrooms.