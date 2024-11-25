Biden-Harris DHS Released Convicted Brazilian Child Rapist into U.S.

An illegal alien was released into the United States by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) despite having been convicted of raping a child in his native Brazil just months prior.

Alexandre Romao De Oliveira, a 41-year-old illegal alien from Brazil, was convicted in criminal court in Jaru, Rondonia, Brazil on Feb. 10, 2022, for raping a child. He was subsequently sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Only months later, on April 16, 2022, Romao De Oliveira crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s DHS took custody of Romao De Oliveira but soon released him into the United States interior, serving him with a Notice to Appear (NTA) in federal immigration court years later.

After spending more than two years in the United States, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Romao De Oliveira in Methuen, Massachusetts. ICE is expected to turn Romao De Oliveira over to Brazilian authorities so he can serve his sentence.

“Alexandre Romao De Oliveira is a convicted child rapist who fled his home country to evade justice,” ICE official Patricia Hyde said in a statement. “Enhancing public safety starts with cooperation between law enforcement partners. Bringing this fugitive to justice is a direct result of the collaboration between ERO Boston, the ICE attaché offices around the globe, and our foreign law enforcement counterparts.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.