A Democrat state lawmaker in New York is calling for a coalition of northeast states to secede from the Union and join Canada because President-elect Donald Trump is returning to the White House.

State Sen. Liz Krueger (D-28), who is also floating a scheme to withhold upwards of $300 billion in federal taxes, defended her ideas in a conversation with Politico.

“It’s not unreasonable to think outside of the box,” Kreuger, chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee, told the outlet.

In September, Kreuger spoke with City and State New York.com about a four-state secession from the union if Trump won, where New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Connecticut would join Canada:

I know that Canada has basically said, “Yeah, we’re not letting you all in if he wins.” As individuals, they basically made it clear. But that’s why I thought, “Oh, why do I have to leave this country? I love this country, and if Trump wins a second term, it’s not actually my fault or people in New York.” So I thought I would suggest to Canada that instead of us all trying to illegally cross the border at night without them noticing, which is pretty hard because there’s a lot of us, that they should instead agree to let us be the southeast province, a new province of Canada, and I offered, even though I hadn’t gotten agreement from other states yet, that I thought New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, would combine and be a great new province as the southeast province of Canada.

“Basically everybody in these states are progressive Democrats” and they “would fit in pretty well with the political philosophy of at least most of the Canadian elected officials,” she contended.

Krueger, whose district includes the Upper East Side and Midtown Manhattan, has even floated the idea with connections who say politicians in Ottawa could back it:

I propose that this could be an option, and I got back some unofficial responses and heard this is probably sellable in Ottawa, and look, if we were Europe, in the length of time we’ve been a nation, for Canada, if we were European countries, our borders would have moved around 20 times by now, right?

While Krueger plots to counter Trump in any way she can, Trump has made clear that he is willing to work with the New York Democrats to restore the state to greatness.

WATCH — Donald Trump Speaks at Historic Rally in Madison Square Garden:

During his historic sold-out rally at Madison Square Garden in the lead-up to the election, Trump said he wants to help make New York “safe and strong and beautiful and affordable and vibrant again.”

He added that he would work with Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) and Mayor Eric Adams (D-NY) to do it.