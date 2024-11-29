The Florida Department of State announced special election dates for Sunshine State residents to replace Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) and former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

President-elect Donald Trump selected Waltz — a retired Green Beret colonel and Afghanistan War veteran — to serve as his National Security Advisor. This ultimately will leave a vacancy in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, which “represents Flagler and Putnam Counties, and portions of Lake, Marion, St. Johns, and Volusia Counties.”

This week, the Florida Department of State announced the special election dates for Waltz’s district. According to the press release, “The date for the Special Primary Election will be Tuesday, January 28, 2025, and the Special General Election will be held on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.”

WATCH — Rep. Waltz: It’s Easier to Get a Crack Pipe Than Baby Formula in Biden’s America:

Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said, “At Governor Ron DeSantis’ direction, this Special Election is being conducted as quickly as statutorily possible. We are committed to ensuring this election is held as soon as we are allowed to hold it by state law.”

Trump originally selected former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who has since resigned from Congress — to serve as Attorney General, but he withdrew his name from consideration last week after concluding that there is “no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle.”

Although he will not serve as Attorney General, there is still a vacancy in his district. The special primary election for Florida’s First Congressional District, “a district that represents Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa Counties, and a portion of Walton County,” will also be held Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The special general election will also fall on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

The special election announcements come weeks after Republicans officially secured a House majority for the next two years, giving the GOP full control of the Senate, House, and presidency come January 20.