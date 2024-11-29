President-elect Donald Trump, sitting with his son Barron Trump, wife Melania Trump, and X head Elon Musk on Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago, bopped to Y.M.C.A. — the iconic song he played at his campaign events.

In the video, the song can be heard playing while Trump hits the table in a rhythmic fashion next to Musk, who bops his head to the beat. When the chorus comes around, both Musk and Trump can be seen singing the song, with Musk raising his hands in the air. Melania and Barron, the latter of whom is sitting next to his father — the soon-to-be 47th President of the United States come January 20 — can be seen smiling along as others in the crowd dance behind them.

Musk responded to one user on X, who jokingly posted a closeup of Trump and Barron talking.

“‘Is it okay if I’m friends with Elon?’ ‘I’ll allow it, Father,'” the user wrote, prompting a response from Musk, who said he was “discussing consciousness & video games with Barron.”

The video followed Trump’s Thanksgiving message, in which he wished all Americans a Happy Thanksgiving — even “the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country.”

“Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said in a post on both X and Truth Social.

“Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!” Trump added.

Vice President Kamala Harris — who lost the presidential election to Trump earlier this month after Democrats coronated her to replace President Joe Biden in the race — also released a Thanksgiving message Thursday, although the message itself was overshadowed by the fact that she was wearing the same outfit and using the same background as another video released earlier this week, where she addressed supporters and encouraged them not to “let anybody take” their power. The video itself generated much mockery and speculation due to Harris’s overall disheveled look and energy.