Hunter Biden Responds to Pardon: ‘Will Never Take the Clemency’ ‘for Granted’

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, issued a statement after he received a full and complete pardon from his father, stating that he would “never take the clemency” he received “for granted.”

In a post on X, Matt Viser, a White House reporter with the Washington Post revealed that the younger Biden had issued a statement that he had “admitted and taken responsibility” for his mistakes “during the darkest days” of his addiction. Hunter Biden added in his statement that he would “devote the life” he had rebuilt to helping others who were “still sick and suffering.”

“I have admitted and taken responsibility for my mistakes during the darkest days of my addiction – mistakes that have been exploited to publicly humiliate and shame me and my family for political sport,” Hunter Biden said in his statement. “Despite all of this, I have maintained my sobriety for more than five years because of my deep faith and the unwavering love and support of my family and friends.”

“In the throes of addiction, I squandered many opportunities and advantages,” Hunter Biden continued. “In recovery we can be given the opportunity to make amends where possible and rebuild our lives if we never take for granted the mercy that we have been afforded. I will never take the clemency I have been given today for granted and will devote the life I have rebuilt to helping those who are still sick and suffering.”

In June, a Delaware jury found Hunter Biden guilty of three gun charges, and in September, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to tax evasion.

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter,” Joe Biden said in a statement. “From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form.”

The “full and unconditional pardon” of Hunter Biden covers “those offenses against the United States” that he “has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024,” Biden’s press release continued.