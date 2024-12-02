Donald Trump Jr. — Biden Waited to Pardon Hunter So It Would Be ‘No Consequence to Democrat Electability’

President Joe Biden waited to pardon his criminal son Hunter Biden so there would be “no consequence to Democrat electability,” Donald Trump Jr. observed after Biden made the shock announcement.

“Everyone knew he was going to do it,” Donald Trump Jr. said of Joe Biden pardoning his son, making it clear that Biden was “just going to do it when it was if no consequence to democrat electability.”

Indeed, Biden announced the pardoning of his son on Sunday for crimes extending back to 2014, concluding that Hunter was “singled out only because he is my son,” essentially making him the victim.

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong,” Biden said.

“There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough,” Biden continued, telling the American people that while he believes in the American justice system, he has personally “wrestled with this.”

“… I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision,” he added.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre parroted those talking points to reporters on Monday on Air Force One en route to Angola, telling them that “no reasonable person” could have arrived to another conclusion.

“The president wrestled with this decision, he made the decision this weekend, and he decided to move forward with pardoning his son,” she said, later adding that Biden “believes in the Department of Justice.” However, she said he believes that “politics infected the process” when it came to his criminal son.