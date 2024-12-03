Nolte: Plurality of 49% Want January 6 Prisoners Pardoned

A strong plurality of 49 percent agree with President-elect Trump that the 1,500 or so Americans charged with crimes around the January 6, 2021, mostly peaceful protest at the U.S. Capitol should be pardoned.

Only 46 percent disagree.

Rasmussen Reports, one of the most accurate pollsters of the 2024 presidential election, dug down a little further and then asked if Trump should offer a blanket pardon to all 1,500 or look at each case individually. Only 20 percent want everyone pardoned, while 67 percent said they would prefer the President-elect issue his pardons on a case-by-case basis.

Obviously, that is the most reasonable approach. No one who committed an act of violence or vandalism deserves a pardon. While I’m quite aware that plenty of violent Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters have gotten away scot-free, that doesn’t make those engaged in actual criminal behavior at the U.S. Capitol excusable.

But let’s face it, most of the people convicted did nothing wrong. The surveillance videos Democrats and the bogus and disgraced January 6 committee did not want released prove that. Most of those in legal jeopardy today were simply present on January 6. Others peacefully toured the U.S. Capitol when the doors were opened.

Above all, no one was caught with a gun, which kills the whole “insurrection” narrative.

ALREADY FORGOTTEN — Joe Biden Says “July 6” on Anniversary of January 6

Despite five years of regime media pounding, when Rasmussen asked if January 6 represented a threat to American democracy, only 54 percent said yes, while 40 percent said no.

The internals are fascinating: 54 percent of Hispanics approve of the January 6 pardons, while only 39 percent disapprove. Among black voters, only 52 percent disapprove of the pardons, while 47 percent approve. This is more proof that black Americans are no longer in line with the Democrat party’s beliefs as we have seen in the past. Among Democrats, 70 percent disapprove of January 6 pardons, while only 26 percent approve.

This national survey was taken on November 25 and 26 of 879 likely voters, which means it was taken before Joe Biden announced the obscene blanket pardon of his criminal son Hunter. One wonders how such a brazen abuse of power on Joe’s part will affect people’s thinking about the January 6 prisoners.

Again, some real crimes were committed on January 6 and the fact those crimes occurred at the U.S. Capitol makes them worse. Those people deserve to be punished as long as the punishment fits the crime. Everyone else should enjoy full pardons the moment Trump returns to the Oval Office.

