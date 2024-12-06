Exclusive — Rep. Wesley Hunt Calls Out GOP, Backs Hegseth for Sec. of Defense: ‘I Trust President Trump’s Picks’

“Pete Hegseth will be the next Secretary of Defense,” declared Texas Republican Congressman Wesley Hunt, who endorsed the veteran commentator for the role, reaffirming his strong support for President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda and trust in his cabinet selections, while calling out GOP colleagues for “undermining” Trump’s vision and dismissing speculation about his candidacy.

Appearing on Fox News’s Varney & Co. on Friday, former Army Captain Wesley Hunt, known for his military service and staunch conservative values, addressed speculation about his potential nomination as Secretary of Defense under a future Trump administration.

Speaking with host Stuart Varney, Rep. Hunt, who was among the first members of Congress to endorse Trump’s reelection two years ago, asserted that he is not campaigning for the position and instead threw his full support behind Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host and National Guard veteran who is Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense.

“Well I’ll tell you this, Pete Hegseth will be the next Secretary of Defense,” the Texas Republican stated, highlighting his personal connection to and collaboration with the Fox News anchor.

He went on to reiterate his loyalty to the incoming president, calling Trump’s leadership the cornerstone of Republican control of the Senate, House, and White House.

“The reason why we have the senate, the reason why we have the presidency and the reason why we have the House is because of president Trump. We must trust his picks,” he insisted.

“And I do believe that Pete Hegseth will be the next Secretary of Defense,” he added.

Rep. Hunt dismissed any notion of personal ambition for the role, emphasizing his commitment to backing President-elect Trump’s choices.

“I’m not running a shadow campaign, like a few of my colleagues, to get this job,” he stated. “In fact, to the contrary, I want to support President Trump’s picks, and I want to make sure whoever he picks, if that’s Pam Bondi, if that’s Pete Hegseth, Vivek, or Elon, this is what the American people want him to do, and I fully support it.”

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, Rep. Hunt urged unity within the GOP, emphasizing the importance of rallying behind Trump’s nominees.

“It is imperative that we stand united in supporting [Trump’s] nominees and ensure their swift confirmation,” he stated, crediting the party’s success to Trump’s “leadership and vision.”

“This includes ensuring that Pete Hegseth is President Trump’s next Secretary of Defense,” he added.

On social media, he echoed a similar message: “Friendly reminder to those who attempt to usurp the Trump Agenda: We have the Senate, the House, and the White House solely BECAUSE of President Trump.”

Hunt’s comments follow President-elect Trump’s recent public endorsement of Hegseth, calling him a “winner” with strong grassroots support.

“Pete Hegseth is doing very well,” he wrote. “His support is strong and deep, much more so than the Fake News would have you believe.”

Trump also praised Hegseth’s character and background for the job, making clear he will stand by his nominee.

“He was a great student – Princeton/Harvard educated – with a Military state of mind,” he wrote. “He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense Defense, one who leads with charisma and skill. Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!”

Trump’s unwavering defense of Hegseth, who is actively courting Senate support, underscores his determination to place Hegseth at the Pentagon, with Hegseth affirming Trump’s backing and refusing to waver. He is set to continue meeting with senators throughout December, with his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee anticipated for early to mid-January.

Hunt, a native of Houston, Texas, served as a captain in the U.S. Army and was an Apache helicopter pilot during his military career. A West Point graduate, Hunt later earned three advanced degrees from Cornell University. Since leaving active service, he has become a prominent conservative voice and community leader.

Last week, during an interview on Breitbart News Daily, Hunt suggested that Trump is choosing Cabinet members who will get the job done and advance the America First agenda “immediately,” noting that his election victory is the greatest comeback in the history of the country.

“Trump was given a mandate … by the American people, and I trust President Trump and I trust his decision-making ability,” the congressman said, “and what he has put together and his Cabinet are people that can get the job done and get the America First agenda pushed through immediately.”

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.