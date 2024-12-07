UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Lookalike Competition Held in New York

A competition for the person who most looked like the assassin behind the death of Brian Thompson, the slain CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was held in New York City on Saturday.

The look-alike competition involved eight contestants, who were all seen wearing jackets or sweatshirts with hoods, with some wearing facial masks, according to the New York Post. The competition, which was held in Washington Square Park, comes days after Thompson was shot and killed outside of the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday as he was heading to a conference.

“I got no looks until I got over here and now everyone wants a picture with me,” the winner of the contest, who was dressed in a hooded green jacket and a facial mask, told the outlet.

One of the contestants in the competition “had a handwritten sign draped over their black clothing” with the words “Deny Defend Depose,” according to the outlet. The suspect behind Thompson’s killing has been reported to have “left a message on shell casings” with the words “Defend,” “Deny,” and “Depose.”

As Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins previously reported, the New York Police Department (NYPD) released photos of the suspected killer on Thursday, showing him wearing a green hooded jacket, but no mask.

The photos released by the NYPD on Thursday came after the NYPD released photos on Wednesday showing the suspect wearing a black mask over his face.