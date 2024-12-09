Lara Trump Stepping Down as RNC Co-Chair amid Senate Speculation

Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump is stepping down from her party role as she considers replacing Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R), whom her father-in-law, President-elect Trump, picked for secretary of state.

“It is something I would seriously consider,” she told the Associated Press in an interview, referring to serving in the Senate.

“If I’m being completely transparent, I don’t know exactly what they would look like. And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that is real for me,” Trump added.

“But yeah, I would 100 percent consider it.”

Trump was elected to lead the RNC alongside fellow chair Michael Whatley in March and has been unrelenting in her support of her father-in-law and now President-elect Donald Trump.

Now she said she felt she’d accomplished her goals, adding Whatley will remain on as RNC chair.

The AP report noted Trump and the RNC heavily invested in its resources ahead of the election and the GOP’s successes that night can be tied to its work.

“What that big win, I kind of feel like my time is up,” Trump said. “What I intended to do has been done.”

Last month Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity she “would love to serve the people of Florida” and “would love to consider” filling the seat if asked.

Maye Musk, mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is one of many pushing for her to replace Rubio.

“The Senate is an old man’s club. We desperately need a smart, young, outspoken woman who will reveal their secrets,” she posted on X.

Lara Trump is 42.