The suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was reportedly the valedictorian at his high school.

Friends and former friends of 26-year-old Luigi Mangione have reportedly been shocked on hearing police have arrested him as a prime suspect in the crime, with many noting his past accomplishments, which included being valedictorian at his high school graduation. Per CNN:

The 26-year-old scion of a wealthy Baltimore family who was a high school valedictorian and an Ivy League graduate, Mangione had maintained an active social media presence for years, posting smiling photos from his travels, sharing his weightlifting routine and discussing health challenges he faced. He publicly kept track of nearly 300 books he had read or wanted to read, even posting a favorable review of the Unabomber manifesto on a book website.

Friends and followers of Mangione reportedly started to express concern when the 26-year-old suddenly stopped posting on social media during the summer.

“Nobody has heard from you in months, and apparently your family is looking for you,” one user posted on X in October.

“I don’t know if you are okay,” another posted.

R.J. Martin, who lived with Mangione in a co-living space in Hawaii a few years ago, told CNN, “I can make zero sense of it. It’s unimaginable.”

Mangione was arrested on Wednesday at a McDonald’s in Atloona, Pennsylvania after a little over a week of police searching for the suspect in the killing of Brian Thompson. As Breitbart News reported, the suspect did appear to harbor extreme views toward the American healthcare industry.

The 26-year-old Maryland native who was arrested Monday in Altoona, Pennsylvania, had a document “railing on health care industry” when police searched him and his belongings, according to CNN. CNN cited “a police official who has seen the document” when referencing Luigi Mangione’s arrest. ABC News noted that the document was three pages long and “handwritten.” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the document “that speaks to his motivation and mindset,” inasmuch as “it does seem that he had some ill will toward corporate America.”

Though hardcore leftists have either been celebrating Mangione as a hero or at least have expressed sympathy for his alleged crime, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) denounced those views.

“In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint,” he said. “I understand people have real frustration with our healthcare system. I have worked to address that throughout my career. But I have no tolerance, nor should anyone, for one man using an illegal ghost gun to murder someone because he thinks his opinion matters most. In a civil society, we are all less safe when ideologues engage in vigilante justice.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.