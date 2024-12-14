A majority support banning minors from accessing transgender procedures — whether that be surgeries, hormone therapy, or puberty blockers — a survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The latest survey asked respondents if they support or oppose a range of President-elect Donald Trump’s policies, one of those being banning transgender minors from accessing what the survey described as “gender-affirming medical care” — leftist speak for hormone therapy, puberty blockers, or surgery on confused children.

Across the board, 51 percent support banning such, and of those, 39 percent “strongly” support banning minors from having access to those procedures. Another 32 percent oppose banning such medical procedures from minors, and of those, 24 percent “strongly” oppose. Another 17 percent are not sure.

Predictably, most Republicans, 81 percent, support banning such procedures for minors, while just nine percent oppose. Half of independents, 50 percent, support banning such procedures for minors, while 26 percent oppose and 24 percent remain unsure.

Notably, most Democrats, 63 percent, said they oppose banning access to such procedures from children. Of those, 52 percent “strongly” oppose. Just 21 percent of Democrats support banning access to those procedures from children, and 16 percent remain unsure.

The survey was taken December 8-10, 2024, among 1,593 U.S. adult citizens. It has a +/- 3.2 percent margin of error. It comes amid a battle on Capitol Hill about transgender issues — namely, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) proposing a measure to prevent biological men from using single-sex spaces designated for women — restrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms — at the Capitol. She also is promoting the Stop the Invasion of Women’s Spaces Act, blocking biological men from using single-sex spaces for women at all federally funded facilities.

However, she has been met with intolerance, with transgender activists leaving stuff at her office and one activist allegedly attacking her at the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill this week.

“I was physically accosted at the Capitol tonight by a pro-tr*ns man,” Mace revealed on social media. “One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it’ll heal just fine. The Capitol police arrested the guy. Your tr*ns violence and threats on my life will only make me double down. FAFO”:

That suspect has since been arrested. As Breitbart News reported, “The suspect was identified as 33-year-old James McIntyre of Illinois. He faces a charge of assaulting a government official.”