Report: Nancy Mace Attacked on Capitol Hill by LGBTQ Activist

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) was reportedly attacked at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday night by an alleged LGBTQ activist.

The alleged assault happened inside the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Tuesday evening and occurred around 6:00 p.m. per Fox5DC:

Officers from the House Division and agents with the Threat Assessment Section were able to swiftly locate the suspect, identified as James McIntyre, 33, of Illinois. Following an investigative interview, McIntyre was arrested and charged with assaulting a government official.

In a post on X, Nancy Mace characterized the man as an LGBTQ activist.

“I was physically accosted at the Capitol tonight by a pro-tr*ns man. One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it’ll heal just fine. The Capitol police arrested the guy. Your tr*ns violence and threats on my life will only make me double down. FAFO,” she said while imploring people to “Hold the Line.”

Mace became a lightning rod for controversy when she introduced a bill aiming to have members of the U.S. Congress use bathrooms corresponding to their biological sex. The bill was seen as a response to incoming Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE), who will be the first transgender member of Congress.

Since she went public with the bill, LGBTQ activists have repeatedly harassed Mace by leaving signs or stickers at her office.

