Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is calling on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) “to deploy special detection systems” in New York and New Jersey to investigate the ongoing drone phenomena.

Speaking in New York City on Sunday, Schumer expressed bewilderment over a lack of answers regarding the drones.

“We’ve seen lots of recent sightings in New York, New Jersey, Long Island, Staten Island, so, it’s remarkable with all of these sightings over the last while, why do we have more questions than answers,” he told reporters in a video shared by NBC News.

“If the technology exists for a drone to make it up into the sky, there certainly is the technology that can track the craft with precision and determine what the heck is going on,” he added.

Schumer then called for the DHS to assist with investigating the matter.

“Today, we’re asking the DHS, the Department of Homeland Security, to deploy special detection systems, like the Robin, which use not a linear line of sight, but 360-degree technology that has a much better chance of detecting these drones,” Schumer said. “And we’re asking DHS to bring them to the New York-New Jersey area.”

In a post on the left-wing alternative to X, BlueSky, Schumer noted that he aims to introduce a bill “to give local law enforcement more tools for drone detection.”

The issue is garnering attention from Democrats and Republicans alike. Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), who is President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for national security adviser, told CBS News’s Face the Nation on Sunday he believes the drone issue highlights gaps between government agencies.

WATCH — “Our Military Knows…” Trump Says the Government Is Keeping Citizens in the Dark About the Drones:

“Well, I think what the drone issue points out are kind of gaps in our agencies, gaps in our authorities between the Department of Homeland Security, local law enforcement, the Defense Department,” Waltz, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said.

“I think Americans are finding it hard to believe we can’t figure out where these are coming from,” he added.

When asked if there is reason for public concern, Waltz noted that sensitive sites, including Trump’s golf club and residence in Bedminster, are located near the areas where the drones have been seen.

“Well, look, when you have sensitive sites like Picatinny Arsenal, you have, of course, President Trump’s residence at Bedminster, and you have other no-fly areas, those need to be enforced,” he said. “We need to know who’s behind it.”