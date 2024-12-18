Illegal Alien Wanted in Florida for Allegedly Filming Himself Raping Child

An illegal alien is on the run in Florida after having been accused of filming himself raping a child in Martin County.

Jesus Tamanis-Peralta, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, is wanted by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of sexual battery of a child. He has an active warrant for his arrest.

According to police, Tamanis-Peralta fled Martin County when he discovered he was wanted by the sheriff’s office and is currently running from town to town. Tamanis-Peralta was last seen on December 12.

The allegations against Tamanis-Peralta are gruesome. According to police, he raped an 8-year-old, filmed the abuse, and recently started distributing the footage.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows Tamanis-Peralta’s whereabouts to call police.

