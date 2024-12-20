Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton claimed that Republicans were “taking orders from the world’s richest man,” Elon Musk, regarding a failed continuing resolution (CR).

In a post on X, Clinton accused Republicans of being “on course to shut down the government over the holidays.”

“If you’re just catching up: the Republican Party, taking orders from the world’s richest man, is on course to shut down the government over the holidays, stopping paychecks for our troops and nutrition benefits for low-income families just in time for Christmas,” Clinton wrote in her post.

Clinton’s post comes as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) previously floated the idea that Musk, the co-head for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), should serve as House Speaker, amid criticisms regarding House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) reading the CR.

Musk, President-elect Donald Trump’s chief to cut government waste, successfully placed tremendous pressure on Republican House leadership to scrap Wednesday’s spending measure in a series of X posts.

“The Speaker did a good job here, given the circumstances,” Musk wrote in one post on X, regarding the news that Johnson was “rolling” out a “third plan to keep the government” from heading toward a shutdown. “It went from a bill that weighed pounds to a bill that weighed ounces. Ball should now be in the Dem court.”

Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye previously reported that Johnson was “rushing a bill to the floor to extend spending levels enacted earlier this year,” despite receiving opposition from the majority of Republicans.