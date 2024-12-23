An illegal alien accused of causing the crash that killed 12-year-old Travis Wolfe in Hazelwood, Missouri, last year is now out of jail without paying any bail.

Endrina Bracho, an illegal alien from Venezuela, was charged in March with one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of driving without a license after allegedly causing a December 2023 crash that left Wolfe dead and his parents, Timothy and Stephanie Wolfe, injured.

A year after the crash, Bracho is out of jail without paying bail thanks to a decision from Judge Bruce Hilton. Bracho’s lawyer told local media that part of Hilton’s decision centered on allowing the accused to spend time with her family during the Christmas holiday.

“What about my family? We don’t get to go see Travis,” Wolfe’s sister Taylor told FOX2 Now. “He doesn’t get to come home and see us. She took that from us.”

Bracho, while out of jail, must wear a GPS tracking device and has been forbidden from driving a vehicle. She has also been ordered not to contact the Wolfe family. Bracho had previously been ordered held in jail on $500,000 bail.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who has raised awareness around the case, blasted Hilton’s decision to free Bracho from jail ahead of trial.

“I am told the criminal illegal alien who murdered 12-year-old Travis Wolfe of St. Charles has been released pending a future trial,” Hawley wrote on X: This is a gross miscarriage of justice. She killed Travis one year ago today. She is present in the U.S. illegally & a flight risk. She should be in prison every single day until tried. Even worse: the illegal alien did NOT have to pay bond. [Emphasis added]

In April, Hawley revealed that Bracho arrived at the United States-Mexico border sometime in 2023 and was released into the U.S. interior by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

This revelation came after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials told Breitbart News that they could not comment on Bracho’s immigration status “due to privacy.”

A hearing in the case is set for next month.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.