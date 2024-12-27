National Archives Withheld Biden Photos After Targeting Trump over Documents

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) withheld photographs of then-Vice President Joe Biden meeting business associates of his son, Hunter Biden, in China until after the 2024 election — but pursued then-former President Donald Trump over records that eventually became the subject of a major federal prosecution.

As Breitbart News reported last week, NARA was forced to release some of the photographs after a lawsuit by the America First Legal foundation:

The photos — only a partial archive — were released in response to a lawsuit filed by Stephen Miller’s America First Legal foundation against the National Archives and Records Administration in 2022.

They shed new light on the Biden family’s history of influence-peddling, which dates back to the Obama administration, and which Democrats denied as they impeached President Donald Trump and claimed Hunter’s laptop was Russian “disinformation.”