Exclusive — Roger Stone: Republican Party was ‘Completely Remade’ by Historic Trump Election

PHOENIX, Arizona — Political adviser Roger Stone told Breitbart News “the Republican Party is completely remade” by the “historic watershed election” of President-elect Donald Trump.

“This is a historic watershed election,” Stone told Breitbart News of the 2024 political realignment at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference last week in Phoenix, Arizona.

“This is like the realignment of 1932 or the realignment of 1968 in which those who favor endless foreign war, who are in favor of censorship, who are think that Big Pharma and Big Food should be allowed to do whatever they want as long as they’re profitable, and those people gravitated to Kamala Harris,” Stone continued.

Stone specified, “I’m talking about Republicans like Dick Cheney, a war criminal, a man who lied us into war by saying that Iraq had nuclear weapons that he knew they did not have.”

“His daughter, who suborns perjury, and yes, should be prosecuted for her illegal actions in the January 6 committee,” Stone added. “The McCains, all of the war mongers are gravitating to Kamala Harris.”

The “common sense Democrats, Independents, Libertarians, free thinkers,” and “people who admire Robert Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard, Governor Rod Blagojevich,” meanwhile, “gravitated to the new working class Party — the America First Party of Donald Trump,” Stone said.

“This is a historic realignment, and I think it is going to dominate our politics for decades,” Stone asserted.

After being asked if the “old guard” Republicans are now gone, Stone replied, “The Republican Party is completely remade.”

“We were once the Party of war, big business, Wall Street, the financial elite, the country club — that Party is over,” Stone said. “We are now the Party of the working class, we’re the Party of middle America.”

“We’re the party of low taxes,” Stone added. “We’re the party of border security, we’re the party of law and order, we’re the party of less regulation, we’re the party of economic growth, we’re the party of peace, prosperity, security, and justice.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.