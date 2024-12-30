Only 36% of U.S. Adults Can Pass the Citizenship Test: A Wake-Up Call for Civic Literacy

The following content is sponsored by PragerU.

A sobering statistic recently revealed that only 36 percent of American adults could pass the U.S. citizenship test, a foundational exam designed to measure basic knowledge of American history, government, and civic principles. This alarming finding—reported by NBC News—underscores a growing crisis in civic education, where even the simplest questions about our nation’s past and governance can’t be answered by a majority of our country.

Equally disconcerting are the results among younger generations. A 2023 report from The Daily Signal highlighted that a mere three percent of high school students can pass the citizenship exam. These students, soon to become voting-age adults, lack a basic understanding of our Constitution, key historical events, and fundamental principles of democracy required to be informed citizens.

This crisis raises a critical question: How can we expect to preserve the American experiment if future generations remain uneducated about its foundations? The answer lies in addressing the root causes of this knowledge deficit and promoting accessible tools—such as PragerU’s educational civics videos and citizenship quiz—to bridge the gap

The U.S. citizenship test comprises 100 questions, ranging from “What is the supreme law of the land?” to “Who wrote the Declaration of Independence?” Immigrants applying for citizenship must correctly answer six out of ten randomly selected questions, a pass rate of 60 percent. Yet, surveys repeatedly show that native-born Americans perform worse than foreign-born residents seeking citizenship through naturalization.

The 2018 survey conducted by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation revealed just how pervasive the problem is. Over half of the respondents couldn’t identify the three branches of government, and 37 percent didn’t know the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment.

Among younger generations, the situation is even more dire. High school students, who should be learning the basics of American history and civics, are failing at staggering rates. According to The Daily Signal, the majority of high schoolers couldn’t identify what the Constitution does, the reasons behind the Revolutionary War, or the functions of government institutions. If these trends persist, future generations may lack the knowledge necessary to engage meaningfully in the democratic process.

Several factors contribute to this civic knowledge crisis. Firstly, the American education system has deprioritized history and civics in favor of STEM subjects and standardized testing. While science and math are undeniably important, this shift has come at the expense of understanding the country’s framework as a democratic republic.

Secondly, cultural influences have downplayed the significance of history and civic engagement. In an age dominated by social media and polarized politics, nuanced discussions about historical context and governance are often drowned out by sensationalism.

Lastly, some educational institutions have opted for revisionist curricula that emphasize grievances over foundational principles, leaving students with a fragmented understanding of American history. Instead of learning about the ideals enshrined in the Declaration of Independence, students are taught to view the founding documents through a lens of deconstruction, if not outright disdain.

Why does civic literacy matter? The answer is simple. An informed citizenry is necessary to maintain a functional democracy. Without a shared understanding of our nation’s principles, Americans are more susceptible to manipulation and division and less capable of meaningful participation in public life. Basic knowledge of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the separation of powers is not just trivia for dinner parties; it is the foundation for making informed decisions at the ballot box and holding leaders accountable.

