President Joe Biden snapped at reporters while answering questions on Sunday evening, telling them he knows “more world leaders” than they had met in their “whole goddamn life.”

In a video posted to X, Biden was seen taking questions from reporters about whether he believed President-elect Donald Trump was a “threat to democracy.” After being asked a question about Trump’s plans to end birthright citizenship, Biden was reported to have “switched the topic to attacking” reporters, according to Fox News.

“Do you still believe he’s a threat to democracy?” a reporter asked.

“I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy,” Biden answered.

“My being the oldest president, I know more world leaders than any one of you have ever met in your whole goddamn life,” Biden stated after being asked about Trump’s proposed plans to end birthright citizenship, according to the outlet.

In response to Biden’s comments attacking reporters, several people described Biden as being “short tempered, vindictive,” and “petty.”

“This is the real Biden they’ve tried to hide from you for years,” Link Lauren, a former senior adviser to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote in a post on X. “Short tempered, vindictive, petty. He’s not really this sweet grandpa. Though that’s the image the White House pushes outwardly.”

“Our President reminds us why he has the lowest favorables of any President going back to 1952,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) wrote in a post.

“Does he remember any of their names?” one person asked in a post.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, Biden has previously taken to lashing out at reporters. In August 2019, Biden lashed out at a reporter in Iowa after he was fact checked “for claiming to draw the largest crowds of any Democrat running for president.”

In February 2024, Biden snapped at a reporter who brought up concerns Americans had regarding his age, and he rejected the suggestion that he step down from the presidential race for another Democrat candidate to run.

Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong also reported that in September 2024, Biden “gave a snarky response” to a reporter who had asked “why he and Vice President Kamala Harris were not physically in Washington commanding over the federal government’s response to Hurricane Helene.”

“I was commanding,” Biden answered. “I was on the phone for at least two hours yesterday and the day before as well. I command. It’s called a telephone.”