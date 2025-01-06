Incoming Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is working to ensure President-elect Donald Trump’s second four-year term will be much more effective than his first.

Trump’s first administration is often characterized as disorderly, filled with opponents of the America First agenda, and rife with leaks.

In an interview with Axios, Wiles, Trump’s 2024 campaign chief and longtime Republican strategist in Florida, laid out an operational plan to deliver the results Trump promised to voters.

Her plan includes:

Blocking potential staffers who “want to work solo or be a star”

Promising to ‘Not tolerate backbiting, second-guessing inappropriately, or drama’

Amplifying Trump’s gained knowledge about how Washington works

“Getting off to a quick start’ with hiring and policy initiatives

Trump “knows much more about the way the Washington institutions work, especially the need to have people who are serving be both competent and loyal. He has taken a keen interest in personnel and has personally interviewed and hired all the Cabinet and many sub-Cabinet hires,” Wiles told Axios:

President Trump 47 will have the finest public servants available with great work ethic, a demonstrated ability to break down bureaucratic walls to help hold the bloated federal workforce accountable, have fealty to the conservative and common-sense principles that President Trump ran — and won — on, and be determined to make a difference during their time serving. We are cognizant of a turning clock — much to do.

“I have every hope that the 47 administration will not have the same number of attempts to put sand in the gears,” she said. “We are off to a fast start with congressional work, hiring the best people, preliminary discussion with heads of state, fine-tuning his policy agenda, and planning for the first 100 days.”

When asked about Trump’s blueprint for getting off to a quick start, she listed unleashing American energy, cutting red tape, cutting taxes, cutting government waste, and enacting border security.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.