Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) described recent talks about the United States acquiring Greenland as being a “responsible conversation.”

During an interview on Fox News on Tuesday, Fetterman admitted that while he “would never support” taking Greenland “by force,” it would be a “responsible conversation” to talk about acquiring Greenland from Denmark, including “buying it outright.”

Fetterman’s words come after President-elect Donald Trump has previously stated that the U.S. taking ownership of Greenland is an “absolute necessity” for national security and freedom.

“There’s a lot of talk about Greenland, for example, and, I know there’s a lot of freakouts and of course, I would never support taking it by force,” Fetterman said. “But, I do think it’s a responsible conversation if they were open to acquiring it, you know, whether just buying it outright.”

Fetterman said to people who think the idea of the U.S. acquiring Greenland is “bonkers” that, under former President Thomas Jefferson, the U.S. had made the Louisiana Purchase and, under former President Andrew Johnson, the U.S. bought Alaska.

“If anyone thinks that’s bonkers, it’s like, well, remember the Louisiana Purchase,” Fetterman added. “I think Alaska was a pretty great deal, too, $50 million I think it was. It was referred to as Seward’s Folly.”

Amid talks of the U.S. acquiring Greenland, Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., recently visited Greenland with Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk.

In an interview on Tuesday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that Greenland is not for sale, adding that Greeland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede had “been very, very clear” that the people of Greenland are expressing that “Greenland is not for sale,” according to the Hill.

Breitbart News previously reported that in a recent speech, Egede had called for Greenland to seek independence from the Kingdom of Denmark.