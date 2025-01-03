Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede called for Greenland to seek independence from the Kingdom of Denmark, noting that it is “time to take the next step.”

During a speech on Wednesday, Egede spoke about how, “like other countries in the world,” Greenland “must work to remove the obstacles to cooperation,” which he described as “the shackles of the colonial era.” Egede added that “history and current conditions have shown” Greenland’s cooperation with Demark “has not managed to create full equality.”

“It is time for us to take a step ourselves and shape our future, also with regard to who we will cooperate closely with and also who our trade relations will be,” Egede said. “For our cooperation with other countries, and our trade relations, cannot continue to take place solely through Denmark.”

Egede continued, “The Greenlandic people’s option for independence has been adopted through the provisions of the Self-Government Act, thereby creating a legal basis for how independence can be achieved.”

“A draft constitution, a constitution for our country, has also been prepared,” Egede added. “Work has already begun on creating the framework for Greenland as an independent state within the possibilities and provisions of the Self-Government Act.”

Egede’s call for independence from Denmark comes as President-elect Donald Trump has previously stated American ownership of Greenland is an “absolute necessity.”

In a post on Truth Social announcing Ken Howery as the U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, Trump wrote, “For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.”

In response to Trump’s post, Egede stated that Greenland is “not for sale and will never be for sale.”

“Greenland is ours,” Egede said. “We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.”