Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) revealed that he was expecting to “vote yes” on confirming former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy (R) to serve as the Secretary of Transportation.

In a post on X, Fetterman expressed that he had “enjoyed meeting” Duffy and highlighted how they “agreed on many things.” Fetterman has previously stated that his votes for President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees would “come from an open-mind and an informed opinion.”

“I enjoyed meeting @SeanDuffy WI and expect to vote YES on his nomination,” Fetterman wrote. “We agreed on many things, especially appreciating him quietly acknowledging the Steelers are better than the Packers.”

Fetterman’s post came in response to Duffy posting a photo of the two men together and stating that he had “enjoyed talking” to Fetterman. Duffy added that while they “didn’t quite agree on football,” they “both know that safe roads and bridges in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin aren’t a partisan issue.”

“I enjoyed talking to @SenFettermanPA today,” Duffy wrote. “We didn’t quite agree on football, though lots to commiserate over lately in the NFC and AFC playoff races. We both know that safe roads and bridges in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin aren’t a partisan issue, but are a safety need for all Americans. I hope he’ll root for our Packers on Sunday!”

In November, Trump selected Duffy to serve as the Secretary of Transportation for his incoming administration. Trump has previously praised Duffy as being “a tremendous and well-liked public servant,” who has advocated for “Fiscal Responsibility, Economic Growth, and Rural Development.”