Nolte: SoCal Hydrants Run out of Water as Devastating Wildfires Spread

We have multiple reports of water hydrants in Southern California running out of water as devastating wildfires rip through the Los Angeles area threatening tens of thousands of homes.

“The hydrants are down,” said one firefighter battling the flames in the Pacific Palisades per the far-left Los Angeles Times. “Water supply just dropped,” said a second firefighter.

“A spokesman for the Department of Water and Power acknowledged reports of diminished water flow from hydrants,” continues the report, “but did not have details on the number of hydrants without water or the scale of the issue.”

Former 2022 Los Angeles mayoral candidate and local developer Rick Caruso told local media, “There’s no water in the fire hydrants. The firefighters are there, and there’s nothing they can do. We’ve got neighborhoods burning, homes burning, and businesses burning. … It should never happen.”

Caruso, who is also a former commissioner of the Los Angeles Board of Water and Power added, “This is a window into a systemic problem of the city — not only of mismanagement, but our infrastructure is old.”

You can listen to Caruso’s full interview below:

Southern California is dealing with five raging fires in unbelievable winds. Around 300,000 are without power, while 30,000 or more households have been ordered to evaculate. On top of winds reaching 60 MPH, the fires are being fueled by dry brush and low humidity.

Question: How does a city on the Pacific Ocean run out of water?

Back up a second and think about this…

You have a city and state run exclusively by Democrats who have spent the last three decades assuring and ressuring us that Global Warming is real and that this reality will mean harsher weather, more hurricanes, bigger tornadoes, and, yes, wildfires. What’s more, they have predicted worsening droughts.

So…

Why did no one prepare for what they believed would happen?

This is not rocket science. What do droughts plus wildfires equal? I’m no credentialed city planner, but I see not enough water to put out fires.

So….

Why not prepare in advance by using all that water from the Pacific Ocean to feed the hydrants?

Sadly, instead of preparing for the horrors they predicted, the Democrats who run California exclusively have spent tens of billions on boondoggles like high-speed rail.

Wildfires in Pacific Palisades Create Massive Cloud of Smoke as Homes Burn

Just yesterday — yesterday! — rather than announce a plan to ensure Southern California fire hydrants never run out of water, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) announced a high-speed rail project connecting Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

And here’s where we are today:

What you have here is a tragic example of people getting what they vote for. For some reason, Democrat politicians are able to get away with focusing on everything but the basics of governing: crime, cleanliness, job growth, and fire safety.

How many people have to be lit on fire in a subway car? How many preventable fires have to burn due to epic mismanagement? How many hydrants have to go dry? How many, before voters have finally had enough?

No one deserves to lose their home. This is an unbelievable tragedy and my heart breaks for everyone. So I say this from a good place… These tragedies are preventable. Maybe full fire hydrants would not alone stop this fire, but enough water on top of smarter land and brush management on top of wider streets would have mitigated the damage. How much we will never know. But here’s what we do know…

Everything that could be done to prevent these fires was not done … and you only have Democrats to blame.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.