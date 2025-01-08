President Joe Biden was at Santa Monica Fire Station #5 in California around 11:00 a.m. Pacific time to receive a briefing from first responders and officials about the Santa Ana wind-fueled wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, Elex Michaelson reported.

“This morning, the President received a briefing from his team on the latest developments of the Palisades wildfire overnight,” the White House said, according to Deadline earlier Wednesday. “Soon, the President will receive a briefing from CalFire officials on the Palisades wildfire at a Santa Monica Fire Station. Then, the President and the First Lady will depart Los Angeles, California and return to the White House.”

A live 3D incident map can be found here. All times Eastern.

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak, who had to evacuate his home because of the Pacific Palisades fire, captured Biden on video flying over Santa Monica in Marine One on Wednesday.

The city is currently battling five wildfires, including three major fires that have devoured thousands of acres, destroyed over 1,000 structures and left two people dead, according to officials.

On Tuesday evening, Biden posted to X that he is being “frequently briefed on the wildfires in west Los Angeles.”

“My team and I are in touch with state and local officials, and I have offered any federal assistance that is needed to help suppress the terrible Pacific Palisades fire,” he wrote. “Earlier tonight, FEMA approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to support areas that are impacted and help reimburse the state of California for the immediate firefighting costs. My Administration will do everything it can to support the response. I urge the residents of the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas of Los Angeles to stay vigilant and listen to local officials.”

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden landed in Los Angeles on Monday before the wildfires began, CNN reported. He had originally traveled there to designate a new national monument in Coachella Valley and to be with his granddaughter, Naomi Biden Neal, as she gave birth on Wednesday, he told USA Today. The wildfires led to the cancellation of Biden’s monument trip.

Biden is reportedly scheduled to leave from LAX at around 2:00 p.m. Pacific time. He is set to give a eulogy at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral at the National Cathedral on Thursday, according to the report.