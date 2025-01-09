President-elect Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and were seated with other former presidents and their spouses in a single pew, where Trump had a long conversation with former President Barack Obama.

The Trumps were the first to enter. The President-elect met with and shook hands with former Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Al Gore before taking his seat.

The seating order, from left to right, was by presidential seniority: former President Bill Clinton, first lady Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, first lady Laura Bush, Obama, Donald Trump, and Melania Trump. First lady Michelle Obama is notably not in attendance. She is in Hawaii.

Trump and Obama were seen having what seemed to be a positive conversation, with both smiling at times and Trump getting a laugh out of Obama.

Shortly after Trump and Obama’s conversation, Vice President Kamala Harris arrived with a solemn look on her face alongside first gentleman Doug Emhoff. They were seated one pew ahead of the former presidents and president-elect. Soon after, President Joe Biden — who is set to eulogize Carter — and first lady Jill Biden joined Harris and Emhoff.

The Trumps paid their respects to Carter on Wednesday night while the 39th president was lying in state in the U.S. Capitol.

Upon Carter’s passing, Trump shared a heartfelt message on Truth Social, acknowledging the debt the country owes Carter and the kinship presidents share.

“Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History,” Trump wrote.

“The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude,” he added.