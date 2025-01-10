A family in Altadena went viral this week with video of them singing Christian hymns over the rubble of their home that burned in the Eaton fire just north of Pasadena near Los Angeles.

Shared by former Full House actress and The View co-host Candace Cameron Bure on her Instagram Stories as well as Catholic reporter Sachin Jose. Take a look:

The home belonged to the Halpin family, who have reportedly lived there for over 35 years, raising six children and many more grandchildren, according to the family’s GoFundMe page, which has raised over $60,000 since the publishing of this article.

“Our parents bought that home over 35 years ago, and it was a center of hospitality, joy, support, and familial love for a wide and deep circle of loved ones over those three decades. As with many others, they lost absolutely everything,” said the GoFundMe page launched by the son, Peter Halpin.

According to KCRA, the Eaton fire has damaged or destroyed over 4,000 structures in the Altadena/Pasadena area along with five fatalities.