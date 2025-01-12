Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Deputy Chief Kristine Larson was criticized over remarks made in a video, blaming victims for being in the “wrong place” during a fire.

Larson, who heads the Equity and Human Resources Bureau for the LAFD spoke about concerns from people regarding whether female firefighters are strong enough to carry a man out of a burning building, stating that if she has to carry him out of the fire, “he got himself in the wrong place.”

Larson also defended the “department’s DEI hiring practices” in the video, according to the New York Post.

“You want to see somebody that responds to your house, your emergency — whether it’s a medical call or a fire call — that looks like you,” Larson said in the video. “It gives that person a little bit more ease knowing that someone might understand their situation better. ‘Is she strong enough to do this?’ or ‘You couldn’t carry my husband out of a fire.’ Which, my response is, ‘He got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire.'”

In response to Larson’s words, several people wrote that her words are what is “wrong with California priorities,” and described her words as “bonkers.”

“WATCH this,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) wrote in a post on X. “How is it not an SNL skit? CA Leftists openly saying they don’t intend to do their job: if you or your family are trapped in a fire, ‘it’s your fault.'”

“This sums up perfectly what’s wrong with California priorities,” Fox News’s Laura Ingraham wrote.

“I want the person who responds to my emergency to be competent and capable,” one person wrote.

“How in the hell does a firefighter say THAT on camera?” another person wrote. “She/He/they basically said tough luck if you need a firefighter to carry you. This is bonkers.”

“The videos the woke make to promote their own causes are so much more damning than anything anyone else could make in mockery of them,” another person wrote in a post.

“Imagine for one second if a male firefighter said this,” another person wrote. “The outrage would be unrelenting. If you can’t do the job get out of the way.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, the LAFD used their “time and funds to attend LGBTQ Pride events and to hold Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training seminars.” This decision has led to the LAFD receiving “backlash as the department struggles to fight devastating wildfires.”

A review of the LAFD’s 2022-2023 budget shared by Libs of TikTok on X found that the department had spent more than $1 million on DEI policies and DEI recruitments.

Breitbart News has also previously reported that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) previously cut almost $20 million from “the city’s budget for fire services for the current fiscal year.”