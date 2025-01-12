President Biden Awards Pope Francis Presidential Medal of Freedom

ROME — President Joe Biden has awarded Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom, an honor the pontiff shares with George Soros and former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards.

“Today, President Biden spoke with His Holiness Pope Francis and named him as a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction,” states the White House in its Jan. 11 announcement.

“The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” the statement adds.

“The first pope from the Southern Hemisphere, Pope Francis is unlike any who came before,” the text declares. “Above all, he is the People’s Pope – a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world.”

On January 4, President Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Honor to Hillary Rodham Clinton, who served as Secretary of State and became “the first woman nominated for president by a major United States political party.”

In 2016, Hillary Clinton famously described the millions of Americans supporting now President-elect Donald Trump (R) as “a basket of deplorables,” claiming they were “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it.”

More shockingly, Mr. Biden also conferred the medal on leftwing billionaire disrupter George Soros, a Nazi collaborator, promoter of open borders, and “anti-Catholic bigot.”

According to the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, “George Soros has done more to destroy western civilization and the United States, in particular, than any single person in the world.”

“An inveterate anti-Catholic bigot, his anti-law enforcement policies have impoverished and punished legions of innocent black Americans,” wrote Catholic League president Bill Donohue.

A known “Nazi collaborator,” Soros has “worked overtime” to kill freedom of speech, Donohue asserted, “donating to causes that fight ‘disinformation,’ or speech that the Left deems worthy of censoring.”

President Biden, whom the media describes as “deeply Catholic,” also granted the award to Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, saying it was his “honor” to award Ms. Richards the Medal of Freedom.

“Through her work to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women’s reproductive rights and equality, and mobilize Americans to exercise their power to vote, she has carved an inspiring legacy,” Biden declared.

During her tenure at Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards reportedly presided over the deaths of 3.9 million babies by abortion.

