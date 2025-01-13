Update [9:30 p.m. ET]: After publication of this story, a Lockheed Martin spokesperson told Breitbart News that Stoneman had resigned from the company:

Shelly O’Neill Stoneman is no longer with the company, having resigned for personal reasons. Robert Head, vice president for Political Affairs, State Government & Global Program Support, Lockheed Martin Government Affairs, was named acting SVP, effective immediately. As we did in his first term, we look forward to a strong working relationship with President Trump, his team, and the new Congress to strengthen our national defense. We share a commitment to achieving peace through strength and are focused on building mission critical defense technology our adversaries cannot match.

Lockheed Martin’s Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Shelly O’Neill Stoneman is under fire from the Trump transition and House Armed Services Committee after Republicans exposed her political opinions as woke and incompatible with the incoming Trump administration.

Stoneman, a former Obama administration aide, offered strong political commentary for years on her X account. She apparently deleted the account on Friday after Breitbart News requested comment.

Stoneman publicly endorsed a long list of woke agenda items. She supported transgender people serving in the military, shared a quote from Vox claiming that “Being anti-racist is a journey,” alleged January 6, 2021, was an “insurrection,” and also appeared to believe that diversity makes the nation stronger, for which she offered no evidence.

The Trump administration is set to take power next week and will likely transform the federal government that Lockheed Martin relies upon for defense contracts. The House Armed Services Committee and the Trump transition told Breitbart News exclusively that wokism will be at odds with the revamped Department of Defense under the incoming Trump administration.