The Los Angeles family behind that viral video of them singing a Catholic hymn over the remains of their devastated house after the wildfires said they just wanted to “thank God that we’re safe.”

As Breitbart News reported last week, the Halpin family in Altadena went viral of them singing the “Regina Caeli,” a Catholic hymn to the Virgin Mary in Latin, over the rubble of their home after it burned in the Eaton fire just north of Pasadena.

The video was then shared by Full House actress and The View co-host Candace Cameron Bure as well as singer/actress Bette Midler.

Speaking on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ this past Sunday, Peter Halpin and Jackie Halpin said they gathered to sing after seeing that their statue of the Virgin Mary survived the fire along with a statue of St. Joseph.

“It was remarkable how everything had gotten fried, but the statue of The Virgin Mary and another statue of Saint Joseph were in perfect condition,” Peter Halpin said.

“Obviously, they were a little singed, but we just took that opportunity to pray,” he continued. “Our home is dedicated to the sacred heart of Jesus and always has been and all my family members, my extended family, so we said a prayer to the sacred heart of Jesus, and then we sang that special song that our entire family has known for decades to The Blessed Virgin, and it was a remarkable thing.”

The family had no intention of the moment going viral but were ultimately warmed by the community response.

“Our intention was not for this thing to go viral at all,” said Peter Halpin. “It was pretty much just a family thing, but the response from the community has been unbelievable and so heartfelt.”

Jackie Halpin, Peter’s wife, said she just wanted to “thank God that we’re safe.”

“That was my intention,” she said. “We’re going to pray. We’re going to thank God that we’re safe, and we have entertained a lot for years. We feel very strongly in the virtue of hospitality, so I just wanted to pray and say, ‘If we can do it again, that would be great.’”

“The song [in the video] kind of came about on its own, so I just wanted to pray. I just want to be grateful as much as I can for what we’ve had,” she added.

