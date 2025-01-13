Vice President Kamala Harris was roasted for delivering a word salad in which she tried to encourage California wildfire victims to “find anything that” gives them “an ability to be patient” during this crisis.

“It’s critically important that, to the extent you can find anything that gives you an ability to be patient in this extremely dangerous and unprecedented crisis, that you do,” Harris said in a video posted to X by RNC Research.

Harris reportedly said the remarks during the same meeting in which she and President Joe Biden and other officials met to discuss the ongoing federal response to the Los Angeles area wildfires. During the meeting, Biden announced that wildfire victims would “receive a one-time payment of $770,” according to News Nation.

In response to Harris’s remarks, several people commented how word salads will be taken “off the menu” after President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.

“Word salads are off the menu after January 20th,” one person wrote in a post.

“No thoughts just word salad,” former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis wrote.

“She was almost president,” another person wrote.

“Foreign countries get told to expect the multi-billion dollar money transfer ASAP,” one user wrote. “Americans get told the virtue of being patient.”

Harris’s comments come as Los Angeles area residents have been faced with wildfires that have led to widespread destruction, resulting in many losing their homes and businesses.

There are currently three active fires: the Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire, and the Hurst Fire. The Palisades Fire, which has affected roughly 23,713 acres is 14 percent contained; the Eaton Fire, which has affected 14,117 acres, is 33 percent contained; and the Hurst Fire, which has affected roughly 799 acres, is 97 percent contained.

CNN reported that as a result of the wildfires, 24 people have died and many more are reportedly missing.

The outlet also noted that over 92,000 residents in Los Angeles County “are under evacuation orders,” while roughly 89,000 have been placed under “evacuation warnings.”