Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 687: Rep. Nicole Malliotakis on Lifting the State and Local Tax (SALT) Deductions Cap

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) joins host Mike Slater to discuss the debate over lifting the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deductions, which she discussed with President-elect Donald Trump at a meeting on Saturday. The move would help Americans in high tax blue states like Malliotakis’ New York.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

