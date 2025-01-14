Defense Secretary Nominee Pete Hegseth came out swinging hard during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday against the orchestrated smear campaign against him pushed by the mainstream media.

“A small handful of anonymous sources were allowed to drive a smear campaign and agenda about me, because our left wing media in America today, sadly, doesn’t care about the truth. All they were out to do [was] to destroy me. And why do they want to destroy me? Because I’m a change agent and a threat to them, because Donald Trump was willing to choose me, to empower me, to bring the Defense Department back to what it really should be, which is war fighting,” Hegseth said.

“So I’m willing to endure these attacks, but what I will do is stand up for the truth and for my reputation [against] false attacks, anonymous attacks, repeated ad nauseam, printed ad nauseam,” he added.

Hegseth said amid the numerous hit pieces against him based on anonymous sources, people told him they reached out to reporters to defend him, but their quotes were never printed.

Meanwhile, he said, there has been statement after statement on the record from those who worked with him and support him.

“That’s men, that’s women, that’s black, that’s white, that’s every background. I have prided myself as a leader of respecting people, being professional,” he said.

He said he knew the smear campaign was not about him, and that most of it was about opposing President-elect Donald Trump, who, he added, “had to endure the very same thing for much longer amounts of time, and he endured it in incredibly strong ways.”

“So we, in some ways, knew it was coming. We didn’t understand the depth of the dishonesty that would come with it,” he said.

“I’m not a perfect person, as has been acknowledged, saved by the grace of God, by Jesus and Jenny,” he said, referencing his wife. “I’m not a perfect person, but redemption is real, and God forged me in ways that I know I’m prepared for, and I’m honored by the people standing and sitting behind me. I look forward to leading this Pentagon on behalf of the war fighters.”

