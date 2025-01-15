Josh Hawley Introduces Travis’s Law as an Amendment to Strengthen Laken Riley Act

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Wednesday proposed Travis’s Law as an amendment to the Laken Riley Act to expand the scope of detaining illegal aliens who victimize Americans.

“Under President Biden’s open border, Missouri’s 12-year-old Travis Wolfe was killed by an illegal alien, who was then released from jail. There’s no legislation less controversial than protecting American citizens from dangerous illegal aliens—and preventing another death like Travis’s,” Hawley said in a written statement.

He added, “My amendment, Travis’s Law, would guarantee the detention of criminal illegals who commit a motor vehicle crime or victimize a minor.”

Travis’s Law was introduced to honor the memory of Travis Wolfe, a 12-year-old who was killed in a head-on collision by an criminal illegal alien, and to prevent other criminal illegal aliens from roaming free.

Endrina Bracho, an illegal alien who was driving in the wrong direction at more than double the posted speed limit, was charged with six criminal counts, including first-degree involuntary manslaughter and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

However, a judge released Bracho after reducing her bond pending a future trial. The illegal alien was then detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The legislation was introduced to the Laken Riley Act, which if passed, would ensure that ICE detains illegal aliens who commit burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting. The Senate overwhelmingly advanced the bill, which the Missouri senator cosponsored.

Hawley’s amendment would guarantee the detention of illegal aliens who commit crimes that victimize minor children, including crimes involving the use of a motor vehicle.

Other lawmakers have sought to build upon the progress of the Laken Riley Act.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) introduced legislation, Sarah’s Law, on Monday that would require the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to detain illegal aliens criminally charged with killing or seriously injuring another person. It would also mandate that when encountering an illegal alien subject to mandatory detention, ICE must identify victims and inform their families.