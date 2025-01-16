A member of the dangerous Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, was caught and released four times before allegedly committing more crimes in Aurora, Colorado.

Twenty-year-old Niefred Serpa-Acosta, who likes to dress in drag, is now facing additional charges, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

The outlet said he was “previously caught on camera breaking into an apartment with other gang members — in a viral attack that ended with a fatal shooting just weeks after ICE inexplicably freed him in July, despite a deportation order, according to authorities.”

He and eight other gang members were charged with recently kidnapping and torturing a couple in an Aurora apartment.

“Acosta was finally arrested when cops searching for suspects in that case found him trying to pass as a woman in a wig and women’s knit hat,” the Post report said.

The outlet’s image of the suspect shows him wearing the hat and long-haired wig as he held his hands up in surrender:

Social media users shared their comments on the image, one person writing, “Trans de Aragua” while another user individual said, “Maybe If we are lucky he could have a story time hour at the Aurora kindergarten. Possibly a DNC fundraiser.”

The gang members are facing charges that include second-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, aggravated robbery, second-degree burglary, extortion, and menacing, the Post article said.

In December 2022, Acosta was caught crossing the border illegally into El Paso, Texas, and agreed to be deported to Mexico. However, he was never deported and authorities cut him loose.

He was eventually arrested in a Denver suburb on a charge of theft but was freed. He was caught again in Fort Collins in April. However, he was released again.

“After his third arrest, for resisting an officer, obstructing police and larceny in another Denver suburb, ICE took him into custody,” the Post report said, noting that a judge ordered the gang member be deported but ICE decided to release him.

A month later, he was reportedly seen on video with other gang members breaking into a unit at The Edge at Lowry apartment complex.

Now, ICE reportedly has him in custody, per the Post.

It is important to note that Denver’s mayor is being accused of shoving illegal migrants, including criminals, into other nearby cities, Breitbart News reported on January 8:

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, a Republican, is accusing Denver Democrat Mike Johnston of trying to push his migrant problem to non-governmental organizations and non-profits which then turn around and foist large numbers of migrants on nearby towns. Coffman is also claiming that Johnston has not been truthful about how all these migrants — including members of the dangerous Venezuelan Tren de Aragua street gang — have ended up in Aurora and other towns.

